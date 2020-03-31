International grocer Super Cao Nguyen makes large medical supply donation to INTEGRIS Health in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s oldest international grocer is helping answer the urgent need for medical supplies in Oklahoma City during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Super Cao Nguyen is donating a shipment of over 85,000 nitrile gloves to help Oklahoma City medical professionals in their fight against COVID-19, according to a Super Cao Nguyen, Inc., news release.

The shipment will delivered to INTEGRIS Health’s warehouse in Oklahoma City on Thursday, April 2.

Super Cao Nguyen was founded in 1978, and is “centered around helping the community through service and diversity,” the news release states.

