Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar

International grocer Super Cao Nguyen makes large medical supply donation to INTEGRIS Health in OKC

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s oldest international grocer is helping answer the urgent need for medical supplies in Oklahoma City during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Super Cao Nguyen is donating a shipment of over 85,000 nitrile gloves to help Oklahoma City medical professionals in their fight against COVID-19, according to a Super Cao Nguyen, Inc., news release.

The shipment will delivered to INTEGRIS Health’s warehouse in Oklahoma City on Thursday, April 2.

Super Cao Nguyen was founded in 1978, and is “centered around helping the community through service and diversity,” the news release states.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter