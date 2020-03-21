Italy virus deaths, cases soar again

Daily life in Venice, Italy, on March 15, 2020 during the Coronavirus Emergency. Most of the streets everywhere around the city are empty and very few people on the streets, going out just to buy food at the supermarket or taking their dogs out for a walk. (Photo by Giacomo Cosua/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ROME (AP) – Italy’s grim tally of coronavirus cases and deaths has continued to soar, with officials announcing new day-to-day highs: 793 dead and 6,557 cases.

The country, the heart of western Europe’s rampaging outbreak, now counts 53,578 known cases.

More than 60 percent of the latest deaths occurred in the northern region of Lombardy, whose hospitals have been reeling under a staggering case load that has left intensive care beds hard to find and respirators in dire supply.

The new increases come nearly two weeks into a national lock-down in a desperate bid to contain the spread of the virus.