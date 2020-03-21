Breaking News
Closings and Delays
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

Jordan goes on virus lockdown as Iran’s death toll mounts

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus (Credit: NIAID-RML)

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) – Air raid sirens have echoed across Jordan’s capital to mark the start of a three-day curfew.

It’s the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the region’s worst outbreak.

Iran’s overall toll sands at 1,556 amid 20,610 confirmed cases.

In one of the strictest measures yet, Jordan has ordered all shops to close and all people to stay off the streets until at least Tuesday, when it plans to announce specific times for shopping.

Saturday is Mother’s Day across the Middle East, and many took to social media to lament being unable to visit family members.

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter