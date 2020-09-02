Junior high in El Reno switches to distance learning after student tests positive for COVID-19

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Etta Dale Junior High School in El Reno is going to distance learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

El Reno Public Schools issued a news release Tuesday announcing that the junior high student tested positive.

Etta Dale will employ distance learning from Wednesday, Sept. 2 to Tuesday, Sept. 15. Traditional learning will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 16, according to the news release.

The student is believed to have been inside the junior high and in the El Reno Junior High Football Facility.

School officials said they have gathered the names of employees and students who were in close proximity (within six feet for 15 minutes or more) during the 48 hours before the infected student showed symptoms.

Students and staff who were in close contact with the infected student have either been contacted or are in the process of being contacted, and directed to quarantine for 14 days from their last point of exposure.

“If they develop symptoms, they should remain home for at least ten days from the initial onset of the symptoms, and 24 hours without a fever,” the news release states.

The junior high will be closed for 48 hours for sanitizing.

