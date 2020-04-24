Jury still out among medical professionals on reopening the state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Medical professionals said Wednesday we are heading in the right direction of a downward trend in COVID-19 cases. However, it’s still a split decision on whether we should reopen the state. Some say it’s a bit too soon, others saying it’s time to move forward.

“We think it’s probably a little hasty, a little over-ambitious,” said George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

“I think that the plan that the governor put out is a very thoughtful plan,” said Kerri Bayer, Chief Nurse Executive at Integris Baptist Medical Center.

Gov. Stitt announced a plan to reopen the state in phases Wednesday afternoon. The first one, starting Friday.

“From an economic standpoint we know that we do have to open up,” Bayer said.

According to Bayer, Friday is a good time to start, after weeks of surgeries going undone.

“We want people to know it is safe to come and be taken care of,” she said.

However, Bayer said she is not without concerns when it comes to reopening right now.

“Making sure that you always have enough PPE, you have enough tests, you have enough surgical supplies,” she said.

Those concerns are also on the mind of doctor George Monks, the President of the State Medical Association.

“I just don’t think we’re there yet,” Monks said.

Monks said he does believe Oklahoma’s recent case numbers show promise.

“I think we’re probably plateaued and we’re starting to head that direction down, but we haven’t been there for two weeks,” he said.

However, according to the governor, hospitalizations peaked at 560 on March 30 and have continued to trend downward since. Monks still says he would like to see more Oklahomans tested before reopening to have more knowledge of the virus.

“Knowing where the disease is, where it isn’t, where are the hot spots at in Oklahoma, what counties are having problems, what counties are doing well, where can we direct resources,” Monks said.

Bayer said if we do see a rise in cases after reopening, we should pull everything back. On the other hand, Monks said he feels we shouldn’t even go as far as reopening.

