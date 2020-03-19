Breaking News
Keeping kids engaged and active during the long break from school

Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With a one-week spring break turning into at least three weeks off of school, parents are scrambling to find ways to keep their kids from spending that entire time playing video games or watching TV.

Oklahoma City Schools officials say they are sharing resources with families online, and extending their Spring Break Reading Challenge.

Parents can also do their part to make sure their kids don't fall behind.

“We have some scholastic books at home. We came to get a few more," mother of two Heather Goldsby said. "We’re trying to get maybe some sight words for her so we can start some sight words; just try to get ahead of the game."

If you're also worried about your kids staying active, Travis Garza's Fat Loss Camp is offering online gym classes for kids completely free.

“We are going to have our trainers, who are actually well-qualified for this, being in a little outfit to catch their attention, kind of like you would on a TV program," Garza's Fat Loss Camp CEO Travis Garza said. "Then using household items for them to do the exercise with.”

Classes for Garza's Fat Loss Camp are at 10 a.m. for kindergarten and younger, and at 2 p.m. for first grade through fifth grade.

