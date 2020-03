BROOKLYN, N.Y. (KFOR) – Kevin Durant, former OKC Thunder player and current Brooklyn Nets starter, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

According to Nets officials, four team members have tested positive for the virus.

A statement from the Brooklyn Nets: pic.twitter.com/QnETcDEHCJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 17, 2020

Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors in 2016, then he left the Warriors to play for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.