KFOR learns of confirmed COVID-19 case in OU residence hall as university announces virus testing results

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR has learned that a student in a University of Oklahoma residence hall has tested positive for COVID-19.

The following is a portion of the document that KFOR obtained concerning the positive COVID-19 case within the residence hall:

“Last night we were notified of our first confirmed positive COVID-19 case within the residential halls. The individual is in self-isolation, and our system of contact tracing is in motion. All those who have had direct contact with the individual will be notified by the Cleveland County Health Department and/or Goddard Health Services. The university is closely monitoring COVID-19 data and is developing an online dashboard, which is set to launch next week.”

This development comes to light as university officials announced that 98.63 percent of students who moved into on-campus housing and received COVID-19 test results are virus-free.

“Of the 4,516 students who received their results as of Aug. 21, 62 tested positive for COVID-19, for a 1.37% positive rate,” an OU news release states.

The university announced in July a mandatory three-step process for all students moving into residence halls on the Norman campus.

“To gain move-in clearance, students were required to take an at-home saliva-based COVID-19 test, receive a negative test result and complete OU’s online health screening form,” the news release states.

