KFOR reporter Peyton Yager donates plasma to COVID-19 patients after recovering from the virus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After beating COVID-19, KFOR’s own Peyton Yager decided to donate her plasma to help other Oklahomans across the state who are battling the virus.

Three weeks ago, Peyton tested positive for COVID-19. She says she experienced chills, fever, body aches, loss of taste and breathing complications.

After a few weeks, she tested negative and was given a clean bill of health. Peyton then joined other recovered cases in donating plasma to help those still fighting in the hospital.

Peyton says the process was easy and painless, starting with a quick stick of a needle and then the machine takes over.

The process begins with the blood being taken out. Then the plasma, the yellow liquid, is separated before the blood goes back inside the body.

“You are going to share with someone else your immune strength,” President and CEO of the Oklahoma Blood Institute Dr. John Armitage said.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says they’re in dire need of convalescent plasma donations.

President and CEO Dr. John Artmitage revealed the demand is up seven-fold with surging cases statewide.

“Picture the person who is dying today,” Dr. Armitage said. “They need your help! We do direct infusion to a patient. We hook up the patient to the IV and then your gift goes right into the patient.”

About an hour later, the process was over.

The bags were off to the freezer where they will sit for only a few days. Hospitals are constantly requesting more plasma, and by this weekend, Peyton’s plasma will be in an ICU, ready to help up to three Oklahoma patients.

“If you want to beat COVID-19, this is the way to do it,” Dr. Armitage said.

Oklahoma Blood Institute is collecting convalescent plasma from donors who have recovered from or who have a positive antibody test for COVID-19 to treat the sickest coronavirus patients. In response to this urgent need, donors may give convalescent plasma as often as every seven days.

Oklahoma Blood Institute has collected donations from 337 unique convalescent plasma donors since early April, resulting in 1,325 products shipped to more than 50 hospitals and medical facilities.

Donors should sign up for the convalescent plasma registry at my.bio-linked.org. Bio-Linked allows users to submit confidential health and social information via a secure site and to list themselves as potential volunteers for medical research. Once qualified, donors will have their plasma drawn, with each donor providing up to three therapeutic plasma doses.

To provide convalescent plasma, donors must be eligible to donate blood and meet the criteria below:

• Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test

• Symptom-free for 14 days prior to donation

• Be 7 days post blood or plasma donation

