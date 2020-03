TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – KISS is rescheduling the final three shows of their End Of The Road Tour, which included a concert in Tulsa.

KISS was set to perform in Tulsa Thursday night at the BOK Center, however, due to COVID-19, the last three shows of the spring leg of their tour have been rescheduled.

The show in Tulsa has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4 at the BOK Center.

Tickets will be honored on the new date.

The fall leg of the tour remains unchanged.