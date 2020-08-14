Konawa dismisses class after student tests positive for COVID-19

KONAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma school district decided to dismiss class early on Friday after a child tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Friday, Konawa Public Schools announced that the district was dismissing class at noon and sending students home.

“Today, we received notification from a district parent that their child(ren) has tested positive for COVID-19,” a letter to Konawa Public School parents read.

Officials say that parents of students who were possibly exposed will be contacted directly by the district or the health department.

District leaders say Konawa Public Schools is closed to quarantine through Aug. 28 and students will be distance learning during that time. At this point, all activities are suspended until further notice.

Classes will resume in-person on Monday, Aug. 31.

“Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members. Please continue to take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you for the next two weeks. It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected,” said Konawa Public Schools Superintendent Cory Ellis.

