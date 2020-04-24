Landlords struggle as tenants are unable to pay rent

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Relying on the rent from her tenants, Rebecca Frazier is a landlord looking for a place to turn. She’s unable to make her own payments and is now hoping to find another form of income to help her through this pandemic.

“Of course that’s my bread and butter, that’s my income for my household,” Frazier said.

Frazier is the owner of ten rental properties in Oklahoma City. A once lucrative source of income turned into a tough situation amid this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most 70 percent of my tenants are unable to pay rent,” she said.

According to Frazier, only three renters can afford to pay rent right now out of the 10 people renting her homes. Frazier said she makes about $15,000 from renters per month normally. Now, she’s losing around $11,000 of that.

“I’m unable to pay my mortgage, my utilities, my daughters college tuition, my mother’s medications,” Frazier said.

Frazier adds that in her own home she’s taking care of her two young grandsons, her mother and her daughter, who is in her second year of college. Originally, she allowed her tenants 60 days to pay their rent to give them a break. The CARES Act allows 120 days to pay rent, plus a thirty day notice if they’re going to be evicted. Fraizer claims landlords have been left in the cold.

“I still have not been able to get any help yet,” Frazier said.

Evictions are an afterthought at the moment with courts closed. An eviction can’t take place without a judge’s ruling. A metro attorney said he worries evictions will sky rocket once the pandemic is over.

“I cannot imagine the eviction backlog and number of filings that are going to occur,” said Richard Klinge, a pro-bono attorney for a housing eviction program.

Eviction is something that could even be in Frazier’s own future as she struggles to make payments.

“What’s next, you know?” she said. “How do I provide for my family?”

Frazier said she took a part time job stocking grocery shelves, claiming the only available work hours are from 5-9 a.m.

