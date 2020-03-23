Laundry 101: How to wash your clothes during COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 is spread "through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes."

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.

Transmission of coronavirus occurs much more commonly through respiratory droplets than through fomites.

Current evidence suggests that novel coronavirus may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials, including clothing.

If someone in your household is ill, follow these guidelines from the CDC when washing laundry.

Wear disposable gloves when handling dirty laundry from an ill person and then discard after each use. If using reusable gloves, those gloves should be dedicated for cleaning and disinfection of surfaces for COVID-19 and should not be used for other household purposes. Clean hands immediately after gloves are removed. If no gloves are used when handling dirty laundry, be sure to wash hands afterwards. If possible, do not shake dirty laundry. This will minimize the possibility of dispersing virus through the air. Launder items as appropriate in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. If possible, launder items using the warmest appropriate water setting for the items and dry items completely. Dirty laundry from an ill person can be washed with other people’s items. Clean and disinfect clothes hampers according to guidance above for surfaces. If possible, consider placing a bag liner that is either disposable (can be thrown away) or can be laundered.



According to family and emergency Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, polyester, spandex-like material may hold germs longer than fabrics that are 'breathable,' such as cotton.

Laundromats

If you don't have access to a washer and dryer inside your home or apartment, it is safe to go to the laundromat, said public health specialist Carol Winner.

Be sure to practice social distancing, six feet away from others, and also practice protective measures.

These measures include wearing gloves, washing your hands, not touching your face and disinfecting all surfaces of the machines you use. If you don't have access to gloves, be sure to use hand sanitizer and wash your hands as soon as you get home.

“The only way the viral particles become active is to get into your mouth, nose and eyes, so if you wear gloves, don’t touch your face and remove them properly following CDC’s guidelines, you should be fine,” Winner told The Huffington Post.

Dr. Georgine Nanos says you shouldn't worry whether your clothes will come out safely from shared washers and dryers.

“Yes, it is safe to use [a shared laundry machine] right now because the virus is killed by washing your clothes over 80 degrees Fahrenheit, from what we currently understand,” Nanos said. “The more challenging issue is going to be the social distancing and contact with potentially contaminated surfaces and people in the laundromat. Not the laundry itself.”

Chair and professor of the Clinical Laboratory Science Program at Texas State University, Rodney E. Rohde, told the Huffington Post it's important to wash your clothes in warm or hot water and also dry them a little longer in the dryer if you can.

Detergents

Rohde added it's important to pay attention to the detergent you use.

“I would recommend that you wash clothes in detergents that contain a bleach compound,” Rohde said. “Viruses do not do well at all in this type of harsh environment.”

Fragrance-free detergents are also great to use as they don’t contain petrochemical perfumes which can aggravate allergies and irritate sensitive skin.

Click here for a list of products from the American Chemistry Council that can be used against viral pathogens and COVID-19.

No access to a machine?

"You can hand wash your clothes at home as long as you can get the temperature above 80 degrees Fahrenheit," said Nanos.

For more laundry tips, click here.