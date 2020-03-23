Lawyers association asking Oklahoma County Courthouse to close

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is asking Oklahoma County leaders to close the courthouse to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, the Oklahoma County Criminal Defense Lawyers’ Association asked that the Oklahoma County Courthouse be closed through April 11 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The courthouse gets closed for ice and snow, and it should be closed temporarily to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” said Billy Coyle, OCCDLA President. “Some of us are required to appear this week in person on court cases, and our members are concerned. We feel the Oklahoma County Courthouse should be closed to the public this week to be evaluated on a week by week basis.”

The Oklahoma City Municipal Court says that sessions have been canceled until April 3, and cases are being rescheduled for a later date.

After Gov. Stitt declared an emergency in all 77 counties, the Oklahoma Supreme Court and the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued a joint order to clarify procedures that should be followed in all district courts.

Last week, Oklahoma County Presiding Judge Ray C. Elliott announced the cancellation of Oklahoma County jury trials set for the weeks of March 23 and April 6.

“We now call upon the Courts and County Commissioners to close the courthouse from March 23 through April 10,” Coyle said. “We hope the spread of coronavirus will have slowed enough by then to reopen, and that decision could be reassessed at the end of this proposed closure period.”

So far, there have been two deaths in Oklahoma and 67 positive COVID-19 cases, 26 of which are in Oklahoma County.

“The OCCDLA organization and its members respectively asked the County Commissioners to close the Oklahoma County Courthouse to the public on a week by week basis, knowing that the courthouse can continue to operate regarding critical constitutional matters,” said Coyle. “The courthouse can still conduct many of its duties by phone.”