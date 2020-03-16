Legislators say they will continue to meet despite coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Today, Oklahoma lawmakers said they will continue with their session, but the State Capitol will only be open to essential personnel.

Both the Senate and House held special meetings to discuss how to deal with the growing coronavirus threat.

This afternoon, legislative leaders announced that starting tomorrow, only lawmakers, essential staff, state employees and media will be allowed inside the Capitol.

Both bodies will be in session Tuesday and then break Wednesday through Friday as was originally scheduled for Spring Break.

As of right now, they will come back Monday.

No tours, no field trips, no rallies, and no lobbyist will be allowed on Capitol grounds.

Charles McCall, the Speaker of the House said, ”The government is working, is functioning and it will continue to work and function for the state of Oklahoma. We are committed to finishing this constitutional session and fulfilling our constitutional duties to the state of Oklahoma.”

Senator Kay Floyd, the Senate Minority Leader said: “None look at this as a partisan or a non-partisan issue. This is a public health and we are deeply, deeply concerned about that.”

Lawmakers say the situation is fluid and it could change.

They say they have talked with health officials and feel they are still following guidelines as best they can.

Both the House and Senate also passed legislation Monday that would allow the whole legislature to adjourn for longer than three days if needed.

A new provision would also allow House members to vote by proxy on big bills this session.