Life.Church & Crossings Community Church to close campuses, hold online services in light of coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Both Life.Church and Crossings Community Church are closing their campuses and holding online services in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Life.Church released the following statement:

“In response to guidance from local officials in most of our communities, we’ve decided all of our campuses will be gathering at Life.Church Online this weekend instead of in person. ​​ ​​

Now more than ever, we’re reminded that the Church isn’t about the building. It’s about people gathering to worship. We’re encouraging our attenders to participate in Church Online services with their families and small groups. Pastor Craig Groeschel has prepared a special message called Not Afraid where he’ll be sharing a powerful message to help guide our church through what’s happening around the world. ​​ ​​

We will also continue to monitor the situation and work to make the best decisions possible about service times and locations in the coming weeks.”