Life.Church & Crossings Community Church to close campuses, hold online services in light of coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Both Life.Church and Crossings Community Church are closing their campuses and holding online services in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Life.Church released the following statement:
“In response to guidance from local officials in most of our communities, we’ve decided all of our campuses will be gathering at Life.Church Online this weekend instead of in person.
Now more than ever, we’re reminded that the Church isn’t about the building. It’s about people gathering to worship. We’re encouraging our attenders to participate in Church Online services with their families and small groups. Pastor Craig Groeschel has prepared a special message called Not Afraid where he’ll be sharing a powerful message to help guide our church through what’s happening around the world.
We will also continue to monitor the situation and work to make the best decisions possible about service times and locations in the coming weeks.”
Click here for Life.Church online service information.
Crossings Community Church released the following statement:
“In light of the latest developments, all campuses are worshiping online only tomorrow. Our leadership team is actively monitoring the evolving information and circumstances around COVID-19. We want you to know that the health and safety of our members, guests and our community is always a priority. While we cannot gather in person, we will still have an opportunity to worship together and we invite everyone to gather together at http://live.crossings.church at 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m. or 12:15 p.m.
The Church is so much more than a building, we can still BE the Church during this trying time. Let’s make sure to pray constantly in the days to come, look to help those in need, call those who may be isolated, and show our community what it means to be a voice of hope. We will keep you updated on the status of other church programming and future weekend services as we continue to monitor the situation.”