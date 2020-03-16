Life Time gyms close due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Life Time gyms across the nation are closing their doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Based on recent orders and advisories from federal, state and local governmental authorities regarding COVID-19, all of our Life Time clubs will be closing no later than 8 p.m. tonight in each time zone. The length of this temporary closure is dependent upon governmental guidance. We will update you with a reopening date for your club and your account will be credited for the number of days the club is closed.

Our entire organization is committed to your health and well-being. We will be sharing regular communication with you. Importantly, stay tuned for my next communication, which I hope to release soon. We are tirelessly working to see how we can help you and our communities in any way we can, including whether we can repurpose our facilities to become a resource or service centers for our members. We hope to communicate with you quickly on our plans.