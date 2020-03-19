LIST: Companies hiring during coronavirus pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While some companies are laying off employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others are asking for more help.

Here’s a list of companies hiring during the coronavirus pandemic:

Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in fulfillment centers and delivery network.

Crest Foods/Fresh Market is looking to hire 200-300 new workers.

The online teaching company is accepting applications from citizens or residents in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The company plans to hire up to 20,000 customer service representatives across the nation.

