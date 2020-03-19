Breaking News
Closings and Delays
Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

LIST: Companies hiring during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While some companies are laying off employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others are asking for more help.

Here’s a list of companies hiring during the coronavirus pandemic:

Amazon

Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in fulfillment centers and delivery network.

Crest Foods

Crest Foods/Fresh Market is looking to hire 200-300 new workers.

Outschool

The online teaching company is accepting applications from citizens or residents in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

TTEC

The company plans to hire up to 20,000 customer service representatives across the nation.

If you are a business that is hiring, please contact us to be added to this list.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter