OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has suspended lobby services for Vital Records until further notice.

This includes the offices in Oklahoma City, McAlester, and Tulsa.

During this time, all Vital Records staff will remain on site to fill online, phone, and mail requests.

For alternative options to order Vital Records, click here.

You may also email Vital Records at AskVR@health.ok.gov or call (405) 271-4040 with any additional questions.