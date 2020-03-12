Local businesses bracing for fewer customers amidst Coronavirus uncertainty ahead of holiday weekend, spring break

Oklahoma City businesses are preparing for the possibility of seeing fewer and fewer customers because of fears from the coronavirus pandemic.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more national and local events are canceled, businesses are preparing for the possibility of seeing fewer and fewer customers thanks to fears from the coronavirus pandemic.

With the St. Patrick’s Day holiday and spring break approaching, businesses like restaurants and hotels that count on the boost in sales don’t know what to expect. Some are already feeling the pain after the postponement of major events like the Cher, Pearl Jam and Michael Buble concerts, and the last minute cancellation of the First Robotics Competition scheduled this weekend for the Cox Convention Center.

“I thought they were going to say, ‘We’re just kidding,’ but they actually did it,” said Bethany High School junior Garrett Lawrence. The Bronchobots were one of 49 teams from around the region sent home Thursday morning as they were getting ready to compete.

“For those teams that traveled all this way, it’s a big disappointment,” said parent Rick Lance.

Over a matter of hours, the announcement of more and more cancellations continued to roll out. Arena officials are considering each event on an individual basis.

“Right now we’re kind of focusing on the next week or two, and we’ll constantly be reassessing that,” said spokesperson Lucy Albers.

Albers said there are more than 1,000 people employed by the arena who could be affected. News 4 was told some of those losing those work hours have also been told to stay home from second jobs as well, asked to self-quarantine following possible exposure to at least two infected NBA players.

“You could easily cause a very unintended consequence,” said Greater OKC Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Roy Williams.

He said fears and especially panic stemming from the pandemic will be tough on the hospitality and service industry and its employees.

“That’s our fastest growing economic sector in our region, so we’re really concerned about that,” Williams said.

The Chamber is recommending businesses scale back if necessary and pay close attention to sanitation procedures, but also asking owners to make rational decisions going forward.

“Don’t just all of a sudden close your doors and send everybody home,” he said. “Think through it, and if that ends up being the decision, so be it.”

The Stockyards City St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for Saturday was canceled late Thursday. So far celebrations at St. Patrick's Day hot-spot McNellie's are still scheduled for Saturday and Tuesday.

The Harlem Globetrotters are still scheduled to appear at Chesapeake Arena this weekend.