Local family grieving sudden death of young son, now begging for a Covid-19 test to bring answers

Alice Stanton is heartbroken after the sudden death of her son, Jake McDonald.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family is heartbroken after the sudden death of their 28-year-old son.

“We want answers,” said Alice Stanton, who is grieving her son.

Jake McDonald died Wednesday, April 1, after a quick battle.

“Nobody could love a child as much as I loved him,” said Stanton.

Jake called his mom when he first felt sick. He was nauseous, had a high fever and his body ached terribly.

"We even talked about at that point whether these could be COVID symptoms,” said Stanton.

Five days later, Jake died.

”They found him deceased,” said Stanton.

Jake died without ever receiving a COVID-19 test. Now, the Medical Examiner’s office refuses to give him one.

“They’ve been very consistent and very definitive,” said Stanton.

The Medical Examiner’s office says Jake didn’t exhibit enough symptoms to justify a test. The family says his doctor disagrees, refusing to sign off on any cause of death and ordering a prescription for a test on his own.

“With the rarity of test kits right now, I don’t think he would be prescribing one to us now if he didn’t think it was important to find out,” said Stanton.

But time is running out. The family is now faced with the struggle of having to move Jake’s body to a private facility for testing and it could already be too late.

“A decision should have been made sooner to do the test,” said Stanton.

Jake’s mom is vowing to continue to fight. She says this battle is not just about her son.

“I believe that anyone who needs a test should get a test, and a deceased person who dies under uncertain circumstances deserves a test – no family should have to suffer,” said Stanton.

An autopsy and toxicology report have already been done on Jake’s body, but the family won’t have those results for at least three months.

His mom hopes the Medical Examiner’s Office will change its mind and test Jake before it’s too late.

