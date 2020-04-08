Live Now
Presidential Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force daily briefing

Local family grieving sudden death of young son, now begging for a Covid-19 test to bring answers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Alice Stanton is heartbroken after the sudden death of her son, Jake McDonald.

Data pix.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family is heartbroken after the sudden death of their 28-year-old son.

“We want answers,” said Alice Stanton, who is grieving her son.

Jake McDonald died Wednesday, April 1, after a quick battle.

“Nobody could love a child as much as I loved him,” said Stanton.

Jake called his mom when he first felt sick. He was nauseous, had a high fever and his body ached terribly.

"We even talked about at that point whether these could be COVID symptoms,” said Stanton.

Five days later, Jake died.

”They found him deceased,” said Stanton.

Jake died without ever receiving a COVID-19 test. Now, the Medical Examiner’s office refuses to give him one.

“They’ve been very consistent and very definitive,” said Stanton.

The Medical Examiner’s office says Jake didn’t exhibit enough symptoms to justify a test. The family says his doctor disagrees, refusing to sign off on any cause of death and ordering a prescription for a test on his own.

“With the rarity of test kits right now, I don’t think he would be prescribing one to us now if he didn’t think it was important to find out,” said Stanton.

But time is running out. The family is now faced with the struggle of having to move Jake’s body to a private facility for testing and it could already be too late.

“A decision should have been made sooner to do the test,” said Stanton.

Jake’s mom is vowing to continue to fight. She says this battle is not just about her son.

“I believe that anyone who needs a test should get a test, and a deceased person who dies under uncertain circumstances deserves a test – no family should have to suffer,” said Stanton.

An autopsy and toxicology report have already been done on Jake’s body, but the family won’t have those results for at least three months.

His mom hopes the Medical Examiner’s Office will change its mind and test Jake before it’s too late.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
US Map:

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter