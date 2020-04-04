Local man making face shields out of soda bottles for health care workers

A man in Rocky Hill is doing his part to help health care workers by making face shield

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) — A man in Rocky Hill is doing his part to help health care workers by making face shields.

He can’t do it alone, but he says anyone can help!

In Jarrod Novak’s garage, he’s bringing the idea he had to life.

“I work out a thousand different ways in my head, whatever the best solution is, I kind of stick with it,” Novak said.

Novack’s fiancé workers in the medical field. To better protect her and other health care workers, he decided a few days ago to start making face shields.

“They were simply saying they don’t have these items in the hospital and how crucial they are,” Novak said. “What I’m finding is, other people in the medical industry who wants these aren’t allowed to use them in the hospitals yet.”

Novak’s friends have already dropped off supplies needed for the shields.

“My brother is a nurse in New Jersey. I can’t do something for him, so if I can do something for someone here, I want to do whatever I can,” said Melissa McCormack.

Novak can’t do this alone. That’s why he walked Channel 3 through the process, so others can make them at home.

First, you’ll need a soda bottle.

Here are the steps for face shield:

Wash, clean, and cut soda bottle. Trim corners. Adhere soft Velcro tape to the inside of the soda bottle, where the forehead would be. “You’re going to put [the Velcro] about five inches in from the outside and about an inch down on each side,” Novak said.

The next part is making the headband.

“The back end of the suspenders, we’re going to cut clean off. You don’t need that,” Novak said.

Here are the steps for headband:

Cut back of suspenders off, leaving front strap and fastener. Cut it to 18-20”. Make sure it’s elastic and at least 1” wide. Hot glue at five points the .5” window insulation tape, sticky side down. Put the plastic side of the Velcro tape on the window insulation tape. Add three zip ties to secure. Novak is now encouraging everyone to do their part and help.

