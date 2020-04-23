Local Muslims to begin Ramadan, but with changes in light of coronavirus crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Muslims will begin their month-long fast for Ramadan on Friday, April 24, but with some changes to tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the impacts of COVID-19, there will be a major shift in the social tradition of breaking fast and praying together this Ramadan. Many Muslims are anxious about how they can engage in the social, education, and spiritual demands of the month. Still, there is also optimism and opportunity as many organizations move their programs online and shift resources to support community members who have lost their jobs,” said Adam Soltani, Executive Director of the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Ramadan is held throughout the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. During Ramadan, Muslims “abstain from food, drink and other sensual pleasures from before dawn until sunset.”

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which also includes the declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity and pilgrimage to Mecca, according to the news release.

“Ramadan is a time dedicated to healing the mind, body and soul through individual and community worship. Muslims fast as an act of worship, as a means of increasing spirituality, discipline, self-restraint and generosity,” Soltani said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the nation

