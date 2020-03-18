Local police departments assisting senior citizens by picking up necessities

McCloud police are putting in extra effort to help community members by bringing groceries to the elderly and people who can’t leave their home during the coronavirus pandemic.

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Police departments across the state are offering to pick up medications and other necessities for the elderly or people unable to leave their homes right now.

“Just like with the tornadoes, Oklahoma helps Oklahoma people,” said Kyla Custar, who lives in Pottawatomie County.

McLoud police are offering to pick up medications, groceries and anything else a senior citizen or someone who is immunocompromised may need.

“If you’ve got parents that live in our community or any other community, reach out to the police department to go by and do a welfare check, check on them, see if they need anything,” said, McLoud Police Chief Wes Elliott.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends older adults stay home as much as possible to reduce the risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

That’s why Elliot says the extra steps the department is taking is necessary.

“To the core, our deal is to serve the public. We’re intertwined with our community and as other agencies are. We just want them to know that we’re there to serve them,” Elliott said.

People in town are also looking for ways to lend a hand. Saying it’s a good idea to check on your neighbors.

“You could do a little basket. That has – maybe if you can find some – wipes or cleaning things. Help somebody out,” Custar said.

Blanchard Police are doing the same, posting the following on the department’s Facebook page:

“NOTICE: Operation H.A.B.S. is being initiated by the Blanchard Police Department in response to the shut down of some city services, one of them being the senior citizen's center. So, in cooperation with the Blanchard Senior Citizens. H = Helping, A = All, B= Blanchard, S = Seniors. What we will be doing is conduct regular welfare checks on senior citizens who are not able to get out and about, and we will assist the Blanchard Senior Citizen's Center with delivery of food, as well as picking of provisions like groceries and delivering them to home bound citizens. This operation will continue until the threat from the COVID-19 virus has subsided. For any information please contact the Blanchard Senior Citizen's Center, or Blanchard PD Dispatch (405) 485-9391. Or reach out to us through Facebook.

Also, Blanchard Drug and Gift, Lisa Standridge, has volunteered to deliver medications to home bound seniors who need their medications. For information about this service contact BPD Dispatch and we will coordinate with this resource, and other resources."

“I think it’s awesome that everybody’s wanting to help,” Custar said.

McLoud police say you can contact them at 788-4800 if you’re in need of help.

If you are a senior citizen or someone who is unable to get out to pick up your medications or groceries, contact your local police department. If they are unable to help, they will be able to direct you to someone who can.