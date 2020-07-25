Local researchers considering study of sewage samples to trace COVID-19 infections

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local researchers are considering doing a study that would use sewage samples to possibly trace COVID-19 infections.

“It can be an early warning signal that you’re seeing a greater number of infections in that particular building,” Dr. Dale Bratzler at OU said. “It’s just a way to do surveillance to figure out whether or not you’re seeing the disease start to spread in that particular, wherever that sewage is coming from.”

The City of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation and OU are in the talks with the START Coalition to do a local study.

The START Coalition is a nationwide partnership of experts designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Linda Thompson with OMRF says she thinks the strength of samples would depend on where they’re taken from. “I think it would be very difficult because any virus that’s going in a sewer system is going to be diluted with a huge amount of fluid,” she said.

However, it could be more concentrated in different places. “This could be different if you were in a facility, say a nursing home, that had a high concentration of people with active disease, so you would have a bunch of people pouring virus down the toilet,” Thompson said. City officials say they’ve had conversations with the Coalition about choosing where sewage samples should be taken from, but nothing is set in stone yet.

