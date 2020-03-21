Local supermarket employees work overtime as Oklahomans stock up

From sun up to sun down, local supermarket employees are turning into superheroes across the state and inside locally-owned Crest Foods.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While several people are staying home, local grocery store employees are working double shifts in order to keep food on the shelves.

"I understand there is stuff on the shelves here, and I am here to get some," a shopper said.

"We are keeping our heads up high and our morale up," Safety Coordinator for Crest Foods Eric Lollar said.

Oklahomans are pouring in the front doors, as they load up for the weekend.

Many say they are prepared to stay indoors.

"Yeah, I keep remembering things I'm going to need like this bag of onions," a shopper said.

"Every minute we are stocking," Lollar said.

Crest has about 400 employees just at their Edmond location alone, and some are picking up any shift they can.

The Deli Manager was spotted sacking foods and even the CFO was behind the cash register to make ends meet.

Earlier this week, Crest announced they were looking to hire around 300 people who may be out of a job during this time.

"We got thousands of applications," Lollar said.

Crest brought in new people on board in a matter of hours.

Sprouts also announced on Friday they're doing the same, adding around 100 new employees.

"We are happy to be here and happy to do it," Lollar said.

Crest has about 40 people who also work the overnight shift, making sure the shelves are stocked for the rush in the morning.

