Love’s Travel Stops makes $100,000 donation to help Central Oklahoma children impacted by COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is donating $100,000 to the United Way of Central Oklahoma COVID-19 Response Fund.

The money will be directed to United Way partner agencies that help adolescents in Central Oklahoma. The funds will be used to fulfill the needs of children caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as food insecurity, according to a United Way of Central Oklahoma news release.

“We are so grateful for the dependable generosity of Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores,” United Way of Central Oklahoma President and CEO Debby Hampton said. “The philanthropic leadership of the Love family is a true gift for our community during this time of crisis.”

The United Way of Central Oklahoma COVID-19 Response Fund supports the most vulnerable individuals and families in Central Oklahoma, according to the news release.

The fund also supports partner agencies of United Way of Central Oklahoma, United Way of Logan County and United Way of Canadian County.

Money within the response fund will be directed toward people who experience COVID-19-related hardship caused by temporary unemployment, lost income or unexpected expenses related and due to COVID-19.

“During these unprecedented times we appreciate organizations that step up to help our community like the United Way,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “We know that this time is especially trying for the youth in our community who depend on school resources daily. We want them to know that they are not alone, and their community is here to support them.”

You can donate to the United Way of Central Oklahoma COVID-19 Response Fund at the United Way of Central Oklahoma website – www.unitedwayokc.org – or by mail to United Way of Central Oklahoma, P.O. Box 248947, Oklahoma City, OK 73124-8947.

