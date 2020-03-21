Love’s Travel Stops to give hourly employees pay raises, bonuses during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores plans to give pay raises and bonuses to store employees in recognition of their “hard work and dedication” during the coronavirus national emergency.

“Unprecedented times means unprecedented measures and that’s what Love’s is doing as a company,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The fantastic work of our store teams deserves to be rewarded. It is our mission to serve those professional drivers who are a part of getting America’s vital goods, including medical and food supplies, delivered throughout the country.”

Love’s will give all hourly Travel Stop employees a $100 bonus on Monday, March 23, as well as a $2/hour pay raise. Hourly employees will also receive free meals while they work, according to a Love’s news release.

Speedco and Love’s Truck Care hourly employees will receive the same raises.

The pay increases will run through May 1 and will be evaluated at that time, according to the news release.

All salaried managers will receive their first quarter bonuses a month earlier than normal regardless of whether they reached their targets.

“Love’s is also offering additional paid sick time in certain situations related to COVID-19. If an employee tests positive for COVID-19 or is ordered quarantined during the crisis by a doctor, they’ll be paid for up to 80 hours of missed time,” the news release states.

The company is hiring across the nation, including at its Oklahoma City corporate headquarters and its more than 510 stores in 41 states.

