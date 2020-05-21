Lucky Star Casino keeping its doors open after employee tested positive for coronavirus

CONCHO, Okla. (KFOR) –Lucky Star Casino is tightening up protocol after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 during reopening weekend.

Last week, all 900 employees were tested for COVID-19 and then opened its doors Friday, March 15, after being forced to shut down due to the pandemic.

“I am not scared of the virus,” Greg Lewis said.

Greg Lewis decided to drive five hours to hit the slots at Lucky Star Casino in Concho for opening weekend.

A video surfaced on social media over the weekend of customers lining up out to the street, waiting to get inside.

“It’s like the only one open 24 hours, and you don’t have to wear a mask,” Lewis said.

Lewis soon found out a security guard at the Concho location, who was taking customer’s temperatures, tested positive for COVID-19 himself. Lucky Star confirmed this is true.

“They were supposed to do all this testing before they opened,” Lewis said.

KFOR uncovered this email from Lucky Star, revealing operations will continue and the sick employee was sent home.

But Wednesday, Lucky Star still had a packed parking lot.

The casino told KFOR that safety measures are still in place, but now masks are mandatory. Casino personnel released the following statement:

“We were notified that an employee from our Concho location tested positive for the coronavirus. In accordance with CDC guidelines, the employee was taken off the schedule for self-quarantine, work areas were professionally bio-cleaned and sanitized with an EPA “List N” product. After consulting with local medical experts and based on the CDC guidelines it was determined that it was safe to continue operations. Lucky Star Casino’s “Play It Safe” policies exceed the recommendations of the CDC regarding the containment and mitigation of COVID-19 and these strategies are re-evaluated and updated in real time as new information becomes available for our communities.” Charlie Welbourne, CEO Lucky Star Casinos

“I feel like they are backtracking,” Lewis said.

Lucky Star also confirmed to KFOR last Thursday an employee at the Watonga location also tested positive for COVID-19. However, management decided to keep the Watonga location closed as well as the Canton location.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage