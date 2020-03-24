Breaking News
Closings and Delays
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art temporarily closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tutu Facemask

Tutu Facemask

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is temporarily closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the museum say it is closed until at least April 7.

ArtsTrek is canceled for 2020.  If artists would like a refund, you can contact Amber at 405-878-5605.

Afterschool art classes have also been put on hold, museum officials say.

“I believe that over the years, the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art has been a leader in showing that art makes us learn about the world, helps heal and keep us healthy, while bringing families and friends together,” said Dane Pollei, Director of the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art.

“We are being cautious and will work to share the museum with you virtually during this closed time frame. The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is fortunate to have an incredibly talented staff and an amazing collection. We will be meeting, within a respectful physical and electronic distance to find ways to continue to serve you, our community.” he continued.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter