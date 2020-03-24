Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art temporarily closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is temporarily closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the museum say it is closed until at least April 7.

ArtsTrek is canceled for 2020. If artists would like a refund, you can contact Amber at 405-878-5605.

Afterschool art classes have also been put on hold, museum officials say.

“I believe that over the years, the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art has been a leader in showing that art makes us learn about the world, helps heal and keep us healthy, while bringing families and friends together,” said Dane Pollei, Director of the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art.

“We are being cautious and will work to share the museum with you virtually during this closed time frame. The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is fortunate to have an incredibly talented staff and an amazing collection. We will be meeting, within a respectful physical and electronic distance to find ways to continue to serve you, our community.” he continued.