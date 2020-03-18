Make-A-Wish Oklahoma postpones more than a dozen pending wishes due to COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to COVID-19, Make-A-Wish America has postponed all wish travel, as well as wish kid participation in all activities and events related to Make-A-Wish that involve large gatherings.

As of Wednesday, the Make-A-Wish Oklahoma chapter has postponed 16 of the current 355 pending wishes across the state.

Nationwide, 970 wishes were immediately impacted with 30 more wishes estimated to be postponed each day.

On average, 77 percent of wishes involve air travel.

As a result, the organization will address the current situation and will be launching a new national campaign, PSA and press release on Friday.

Make-A-Wish officials say they will continue to monitor guidance from national and international public health and government organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and U.S. State Department, and are working closely with the national Make-A-Wish Medical Advisory Council.

“As always, we remain committed to our vision of granting the wish of every eligible child fighting a critical illness. The world needs hope right now, and our mission is to create life-changing wishes that deliver hope to children with critical illnesses. Our mission has been interrupted and we need your support now more than ever. We will continue to share the hope, the joy, and the power a wish can have for a child battling a critical illness on our external channels. Your help today will bring hope and joy to wish kids in the Oklahoma community tomorrow.” Make-A-Wish Oklahoma