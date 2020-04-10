Man accused of threatening bus driver over COVID-19 social distancing rules

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a man who they say threatened an EMBARK bus driver over COVID-19 social distancing rules designed to protect passengers.

On Monday, police say the suspect tried to board a bus near NW 23rd and Pennsylvania Avenue when the incident happened.

“When he was told there were too many on the bus, there was already 10 and he would have made number 11,” Sgt. Brad Gilmore with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “He was politely asked to get off.”

That’s when police say the man pulled out a hammer, stood over the driver and started threatening her. The driver told police he was yelling “every cuss word and threat she could think of.”

“He did not attempt to swing. He was not able to; I guess the passengers saw him in a threatening manner standing over the bus driver with the hammer to his side,” Sgt. Gilmore said. “They took action and pushed him off the bus.”

Once off the buss witnesses say the man started swinging his hammer, shattering bus windows. The suspect caused around $1,000 worth of damage.

We contacted EMBARK to ask about the incident. They didn’t want to discuss the police investigation, but they did send us this message.

“Thanks for checking in and your concern for our frontline employees,” they said.

Police say the suspect is facing charges of intimidation. If you know who the suspect is, you are asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage