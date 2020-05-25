SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) — The man who found two homicide victims on Thursday morning is speaking out about the traumatic discovery.

“Heard gunfire. I hit the floor. I didn’t come outside because I knew things were going on,” Mark Patton told News 4.

When Patton eventually did leave his Spencer home early Thursday morning, he made a horrific discovery next door.

“I noticed the Lexus was shot up. So, I walked over there and seen Dominique. He was laying on the ground,” Patton said.

He’s talking about 27-year-old Dominique Knight.

“I observed his friend. He was in the driver’s side. He was deceased also,” he said.

That friend has been identified by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office as 30-year-old Madison Carter.

“I couldn’t feel nothing. I took off running. I literally took off running. It took minutes to call the police,” Patton said.

Both Spencer police and OCSO deputies responded.

“One of the victims is in the driver’s side of the car and then the other one apparently following the shooting, attempted to get out or actually did get out of the vehicle and was attempting to go inside the house and did not make it,” Mark Myers with the OCSO said.

On Saturday, the OCSO posted new surveillance video on social media showing a vehicle that they believe is a dark-colored Chevy Cruz or Impala.

In the video, the vehicle is seen entering the neighborhood and then leaving shortly after the shooting with the headlights turned off.

Officials with the OCSO are hoping the public can help them identify the driver.

“I still think about it every day,” Patton said.

That’s why Patton is hoping this new clue helps find whoever killed the two young men, including Knight who he said was like a son to him.

“He always had a smile, always had a smile. He just talked about life,” Said Patton. “He was always happy.”

If you recognize the vehicle in that surveillance video, call the OCSO at (405)-869-2501.