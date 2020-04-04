Many Oklahomans say they’re struggling to get unemployment benefits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Many people say they're having problems getting unemployment benefits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Traci Melton says she hasn't been able to do her weekly report for unemployment for three weeks.
"I have kids, I have bills, I have car payments. Right now, you know, it’s going to be hard to find a job because of what’s going on," Flores said.
"I have utilities to pay, I have a car payment to pay, I do like to eat. It’s just the stress of not knowing why it’s not deposited, and not even being able to get through to unemployment to find out why," Buchanan said.
About a week ago, Gov. Kevin Stitt's office sent us a statement that reads in part:
"The governor’s office has been working in close coordination with OESC to ensure they have the resources and manpower needed to respond to the growing number of claims for unemployment."
