Masks are required for restaurant workers in Oklahoma City, but not the entire state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Ever since restaurants were allowed to open their dining areas, KFOR has received emails and calls about certain places not following safety guidelines.

One Oklahoma City resident says she was shocked when she saw how one restaurant’s employees were either improperly wearing masks or not wearing them at all.

“All their masks are hanging down below their nose. A couple of them, their upper lip was hanging out. I thought, ‘Okay, this is really not good,'” Diana Hyneman said. “I look back in the kitchen and I see a girl expediting an order, a to-go order, mask all the way down underneath their face.”

According to the emergency proclamation signed by Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, “All servers and staff interacting with customers must wear facial masks or coverings.”

The Oklahoma Restaurant Association says all restaurants inside city limits must follow Holt’s order.

“If you’re in Oklahoma City, those restaurants are required to have their staff wear facial coverings that cover the nose and mouth,” Oklahoma Restaurant Association President Jim Hopper told KFOR. “It’s not a suggestion, it’s not a recommendation, it’s mandatory for restaurants in Oklahoma City.”

That rule only applies to Oklahoma City. Official guidelines for restaurants in Oklahoma’s “Open up and Recover Safely” plan only recommend wearing masks for staff if you’re unable to maintain physical distancing due to the work space constraint.

Hyneman says regardless of whether they are required or not, she wants to see restaurants do everything they can to protect guests.

“I just don’t know why people aren’t taking more precautions,” Hyneman said. “I understand it’s my job to protect myself, but I expect when I go into a place that they are at least going to do their part.”

