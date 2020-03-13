Breaking News
Closings and Delays
graphic of Coronavirus coverage

Masters postponed due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Augusta National decided Monday to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Club chairman Fred Ridley says he hopes postponing the event puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at some later date.

Ridley did not say when it would be held. The PGA Tour has canceled all events through the Masters, and golf has a full schedule of events throughout the year.

The next major would be the PGA Championship in San Francisco in May.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Oklahoma High School Scores

Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report