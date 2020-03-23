Mayor David Holt: “You do not need to hoard food”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Oklahoma, shelves in grocery stores across the state seem to become more bare.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said on Facebook on Sunday he was continuing to hear “anecdotal reports about over-purchasing at grocery stores.”

Holt says he visited with grocers Sunday morning and wants Oklahoma City residents to know two things.

1. “There is no food shortage. If everyone keeps over-purchasing, individual products will be hit or miss, but grocers tell me they will never run out of food.”

2. “Even the most stringent ‘shelter in place’ policies around the country allow for grocery shopping. So if you are in fear that as things escalate, you will not be able to shop for groceries, I can assure you that will not be the case.”

Holt encourages residents to maintain normal grocery shopping habits, adding that “you do not need to hoard food.”

“Let’s leave some for everyone else,” he said.