Mayor Holt: Oklahoma City’s coronavirus mortality rate close to 4.6%

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City leader is urging Oklahomans to pay close attention to the social distancing guidelines as the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow.

On Saturday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced that he was instituting a ‘shelter-in-place’ ordinance for Oklahoma City residents.

“I come armed only with facts. People are getting sick, and people are dying. I don’t want you to be one of them. And I don’t want you to be a carrier that spreads the virus to others,” Holt said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

In accordance with the order, Oklahoma City residents can go to work if their job is deemed essential, go to the grocery store, gas station, and pharmacy, along with getting other goods you might need.

Residents can still go to restaurants for takeout or drive-thru service, and you can go outside to exercise.

However, the rest of your time should be spent on your property and away from others who are not your immediate family.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that the state now has 481 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 17 deaths as a result of the virus.

Now, Mayor Holt is explaining why it is so important for Oklahomans to stay at home and practice social distancing when out in public.

"Understanding that test results take time, today’s confirmed COVID-19 counts for the OKC metro (Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties) are 209 cases and 10 deaths. That 4.6 % official mortality rate in the OKC metro underscores the seriousness of this situation.

‪Per capita, our number of cases now equals where Los Angeles was on Friday. ‬

Oklahoma City is now officially “sheltering in place” to limit spread of the virus. Other than to run an essential errand, engage in essential employment, or enjoy outdoor physical activity, please STAY HOME & BE WELL." Mayor David Holt

Holt says when you go to the grocery store, you should stay six feet away from other shoppers. Also, shop alone and only bring children or a partner if you must.

When you get home, make sure to wash your hands and wipe down food packaging.

Officials stress that you don't need to stockpile food, but consolidate trips to limit your exposure.

Never go to the store if you have a fever or feel sick.

It seems that many Oklahomans aren't paying attention to the warnings.

Unacast has analyzed community activity levels to determine who is paying attention to social distancing restrictions.

According to the report, Oklahoma received a 'C' grade.