OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The NBA hasn’t announced plans to restart its season, but according to a new proclamation by Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, Chesapeake Energy Arena can open for the first time since the now infamous Thunder vs. Jazz game on March 11.

It was during that game that a Jazz player tested positive for COVID 19.

“In the near future, it will look very different,” Chesapeake Energy Arena General Manager Chris Semrau told KFOR “We will be following CDC guidelines and other best practices to make sure that the experience our guests have is enjoyable but also safe.”

Semrau says they wont be opening today, but they are working on a plan to safely host upcoming concerts and other events still on their schedule for 2021.

“We also know it’s going to be a marathon until things are back to what we believe is normal,” Semrau said. “That normal will look somewhat different.”

Other big event venues in Oklahoma City, like the Criterion, are also allowed to reopen.

Officials at the Criterion say they don’t plan to reopen anytime soon, but the next concert on their calendar isn’t until July.

