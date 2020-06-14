Mayor warns COVID-19 numbers are trending in wrong direction

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “I promised the city if the number begins to rise and it’s really a trend, that I would speak up,” said Mayor David Holt.

The Oklahoma City mayor posted a chart on social media Saturday, showing the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, and saying that cases are not back to their peak in March/April. However, the situation is not ideal, according to the mayor.

“For the first time in a month or so, its not going in the right direction,” said Holt.

Holt says hospitalizations remain flat in Oklahoma City. He says health officials tell him there are not specific events like Memorial Day gathering or the recent protests that are directly responsible for the upturn. He calls it a general relaxation of personal precautions.

“The idea of reopening was never tied to the idea of completely letting go and not doing anything to stave off the effects of a global pandemic. I think we proved in May that we can engage in those activities that we set aside in March and April as long as we take extra precautions,” said Holt.

If coronavirus cases in the city continue to rise, will there be a re-institution of restrictions in Oklahoma City?

“I don’t think that type of conversation about returning to restrictions is on the table right now, but we don’t want to go in that direction,” said Holt.

The Mayor says reversing this trend is pretty simple: take the necessary personal safety steps.

“They are not significant, they are not demanding. We are talking about washing your hands, keeping your distance and wearing your masking in public situations,” said Holt.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage