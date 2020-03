MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – As the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, one Oklahoma police department is going above and beyond for senior citizens in their community.

The McLoud Police Department is offering help to the elderly in their community.

Police will pick up medications and/or important essentials so senior citizens do not have to leave their home and risk getting sick.

If you need assistance, call McLoud police at (405) 788-4800.