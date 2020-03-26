Member of Gov. Stitt’s cabinet tests positive for coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A member of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19.

David Ostrowe, who serves as the Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, according to Baylee Lakey, Communications Director for the Governor’s Office.

Ostrowe’s health care provider requested that he be tested because he had been experiencing a prolonged fever.

“Ostrowe is recovering at home and is following CDC quarantine procedures,” Lakey said.

Stitt has not been tested for the virus as of Wednesday. He and Ostrowe have not been in physical contact in more than two weeks, according to Lakey.

“More than a week ago, a majority of the governor’s office began teleworking, and the March cabinet meeting was conducted by a conference call,” Lakey said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is currently following tracing protocols.

“Any staff who may have come into contact with [Ostrowe] over the past week have been requested to stay home and quarantine for 14 days since point of contact,” Lakey said.

State Senator Paul Rosino (R-Oklahoma City) and State Rep. Jason Lowe (D-District 97) have both tested positive for COVID-19. Both told News 4 they are doing well as they self-quarantine.

