Mercy Health-GoHealth Urgent Care providing patients virtual visits during coronavirus crisis

EDMOND (KFOR) – Mercy Health-GoHealth Urgent Care is providing virtual visits for patients at their Edmond and Moore centers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore, Edmond and North Edmond community members who have both COVID-19 and non-COVID related illnesses can register for an appointment by clicking the following link: https://www.gohealthuc.com/oklahoma/video-visits, according to a Merritt Group news release.

“For members of the community concerned with potential COVID-19 exposure or symptoms, Virtual Visits offer a fast and convenient opportunity to be evaluated by a clinician without leaving home and placing yourself at greater risk,” the news release states.

If Mercy Health-GoHealth Urgent Care providers determine that a virtual visit patient needs to be directed to COVID-19 testing or any other form of physical care or treatment, they will assist and direct those patients during the video visit, according to the news release.

