OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church offered free COVID-19 testing Saturday morning.

Northeast Church of Christ near Northeast 36th and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard provided the free coronavirus tests.

The church held the event as part of their hope ministry, which offers counseling and mental health referrals.

This was the church’s second second free drive-thru testing event to the public.

“I think we did 140 last time. Today we’re looking to get 200,” said Kenneth Pitre, event volunteer and member of Northeast Church of Christ. “When the event is over, we’ll get tested on site ourselves. It’s an interesting experience when they stick the swab up your nose, but it’s worth it to make sure that we’re safe.”

The event was first come, first serve and held by church volunteer, many of whom are nurses.

Church officials say they hope to provide more testing in the future.

