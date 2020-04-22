Metro hospitals cannot shelter public from storms during coronavirus crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Powerful thunderstorms are possible in the metro area Tuesday and Wednesday night, and a hospital official says that local hospitals cannot be used for shelter because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooke R. Cayot, Media and Public Relations Communications Manager for INTEGRIS Health, said that members of the public cannot use INTEGRIS or any other local hospital to shelter from the storm.

“We usually are able to allow those who are seeking shelter to use our facilities, but in light of the new COVID-19 realities we will NOT be able to offer that gesture during this pandemic,” Cayot said.

Oklahoma City and surrounding areas have an 80 percent chance of storms Tuesday night and a 90 percent chance of storms on Wednesday night, with possible severe thunderstorms Tuesday and possible thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

