Metro man awaiting COVID-19 test results, quarantined in Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro man waiting for his Coronavirus test results is quarantined in INTEGRIS Baptist Hospital.

Thirty-eight-year-old Derrick Shovanic has been sick since last week. He’s now showing signs of recovery.

“Today is the best day I had.”

He says when he first got sick, he didn’t think he could have coronavirus.

“I just started coughing. I thought I might have had a cold,” said Shovanic.

It was much more than a cold. His symptoms quickly got worse.

“I had a 103-degree fever, so that was frightening. That was very scary. That’s when I realized I needed to do something,” he said.

Now, he is quarantined on the fifth floor of INTEGRIS Baptist, a floor he says is reserved for coronavirus patients only.

“You’re stuck in bed 24/7, watching all these multiple testing [being done] on you. You don’t know what tests they're running, they don’t know what tests they're running because it’s all new,” said Shavonic.

Shavonic still doesn’t know if he has coronavirus. His nurses and doctors are taking every precaution, only coming into his room wearing a full suit of protection while they wait for results.

“The doctors seem to think I do have it. They’re treating me as if I do because I have all the symptoms. If I didn’t have it coming in, there’s a good chance I have it now,” he said.

He says he’s trying to stay positive, but he wants others to heed his warning.

“They need to take it serious. I’m at risk... there’s a chance I could not walk out of this place… it’s no joke. And being in here will make you take it serious,” said Shavonic.

He says regardless of his test results, he wants to check himself out of the hospital against doctors' recommendations and quarantine at home for 14 days. Shavonic says he would rather his hospital room be used for more critical patients.

