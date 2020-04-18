Metro nursing homes struggle with positive COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many nursing homes in Oklahoma have become coronavirus hot spots.

State officials have not provided new COVID-19 numbers pertaining to nursing homes, but previous statistics showed that dozens of nursing homes had residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

The most recent numbers released by state officials show that there have been 446 positive cases of COVID-19 and 41 coronavirus-related deaths in Oklahoma nursing homes.

A Facebook post from Binger Nursing Home and Rehab on Friday revealed that the facility has 26 positive cases and two deaths.

Nursing home personnel asked for patience as they care for residents while answering more than 150 calls per day from worried family members who cannot visit.

Care Providers Oklahoma President Steve Buck spoke with News 4 via Skype about these alarming numbers.

Buck provides provides insight into this alarming matter in the above video.

