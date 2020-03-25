Metro retirement community sewing masks to help with surgical mask shortage; cottage turned into temporary day care for employees

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro retirement community is going above and beyond to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents at Spanish Cove are sewing handmade masks to help with the shortage of surgical masks in the health care industry.

They have their own sewing machines in their apartments and cottages, and are practicing social distancing while making a difference.

Courtesy: Spanish Cove

Courtesy: Spanish Cove

Courtesy: Spanish Cove

Courtesy: Spanish Cove

Courtesy: Spanish Cove

Residents are also planning a one-mile-long prayer chain by standing six feet apart outside, wrapping around the parking of the Spanish Cove campus.

Participants will be praying for the health of the nation, state, friends, and family.

Spanish Cove staff have also converted an open cottage residence into a temporary daycare to help employees who need child care.

Officials with the retirement community say this will allow employees to still work and not worry about paying or finding child care.

Because Spanish Cove staff members are considered essential employees, they are also receiving bonuses “for their hard work and dedication to the residents while working this pandemic.”

Employees are screened for fever and have to complete a questionnaire to ensure that they are not sick and or have been exposed to COVID-19. Employees who are sick are not allowed to work, but will still be compensated.

Spanish Cove is currently hiring many positions, and is even offering on-the-job training to become a Certified Medication Aide (CMA) or Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), no experience required.

There are many job openings and an increased need at this time. Applications for employment can be found on this website.