Metro Tech student tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Metro Technology Centers student tested positive for COVID-19 just as fall semester classes began.

Metro Tech issued a news release Tuesday night stating that school officials were notified Tuesday that a full-time student tested positive for COVID-19.

“The student will seek medical care and isolate in their home while accessing their program virtually,” the news release states. “All individuals in contact with the student have been notified and will quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure. They will continue their programs through virtual learning.”

Classes began at Metro Tech on Monday, Aug. 10.

Metro Tech personnel followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations by immediately activating its safety protocols, according to the news release.

“Our response team has responded quickly and is currently moving through our established procedures to ensure we keep our staff, students and visitors as safe as possible. All classrooms and buses have been thoroughly sanitized,” Superintendent Aaron Collins said in the news release.

Campus officials are working to ensure that students and employees comply with safety procedures as they arrive on campus, according to the news release.

“Security staff monitor all entrances to check temperatures and ensure that face masks are worn prior to accessing the buildings. Classes are staggered and rearranged to accommodate proper social distancing,” the news release states.

School officials say they will continue working with local health officials to mitigate transmission of COVID-19 and will continue communicating with students during the pandemic.

