Metro Technology Centers suspend classes, upcoming events due to concern over COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Metro Technology Centers locations in Oklahoma City have suspended classes and upcoming events in light of growing concerns over COVID-19.

Metro Technology Centers officials issued a news release stating that Friday, March 13 classes are cancelled and that full-time classes will not resume until March 23, unless further notified.

Also, all short-term, adult and continuing education, business and industry training and events on Metro Tech campuses will be postponed/suspended until further notice, effective March 14, the news release states.

Saturday’s Women’s Empowerment Symposium has been cancelled. Other postponed and suspended events include the following: Wellness classes, Aviation Graduation, Women of Color, Career Fair, Signing Day and Conference Center meetings. Effective immediately, all external work-based activities are suspended until further notice. This includes clinicals, apprenticeships, externships, internships and assessment testing.

“Metro Technology Centers wants to assure everyone that we are monitoring the COVID-19 situation. Metro Tech stands prepared to respond quickly to protect the safety of our staff, students and clients. This includes preventive measures and systems to address any cases reported to our staff or students,” the news release states. “There is no higher priority to us than the safety of our students, staff and stakeholders. We expect any student or staff that are exposed to COVID-19 to follow the guidelines provided by the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.”

Metro Tech officials will use their standard emergency notification processes to keep stakeholders abreast of closures.

Visit www.metrotech.edu or call (405) 595-4111 for more information.